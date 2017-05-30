More than 90 flights delayed at Sea-Tac Airport

Some flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were delayed Tuesday due to weather and an Air Traffic Control equipment outage.
The Federal Aviation Administration said some incoming flights are delayed up to two hours.
About 10,000 travelers were affected on roughly 90 Alaska Airlines and Virgin America flights scheduled to leave before noon.
It was not immediately known when normal operations would resume.
More delay information can be found here.
JUST IN: FAA reports all air traffic systems back up & running. Check w/airlines for flight updates. pic.twitter.com/tqFrqrKQcW— Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) May 30, 2017
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments