What’s Happening for May 30

The Native Plant Salvage Foundation plant experts will lead a trek along Olympia’s McLane Creek Nature Trail. All ages. Plant walks are on the first and third Thursdays of every month, 6-7 p.m. at the McLane Creek Nature Trail. Sliding-scale donation of $5-$20 is suggested. Got to nativeplantsalvage.org for more information or email nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com. Tony Overman The Olympian file