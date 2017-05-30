What’s Happening for May 30

June 1
Panorama Republicans: Speaker is Ken Balsley, who hopes to replace retiring Lacey councilmember Virgil Clarkson, 2 p.m., Quinault Apartment Building, 1835 Circle Lane, Lacey. Information: ron.ck722@chmail.com or 360-438-5641, Ext. 5641
Summer at the library: Timberland Regional Libraries present three months of programs and activities themed “Build a Better World.” Featured performers include comedy acts, live music, and magic shows. Two programs scheduled for most libraries include WonderWorks, activities that build math, science and creative thinking skills, and Hour of Code, a one-hour introduction to computer science, where anyone can learn the basics of coding. Information: www.TRL.org
Hunt for the Historic Shoreline: Explore Olympia’s former shoreline through a geocaching-style scavenger hunt. Bring your smartphone and dress for the weather. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Start in City Council Chambers (City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave E., Olympia.
June 1 & 15
Native Plant Walks: The Native Plant Salvage Foundation plant experts will lead a trek along Olympia’s McLane Creek Nature Trail. All ages. Plant walks are on the first and third Thursdays of every month, 6-7 p.m. at the McLane Creek Nature Trail. Sliding-scale donation of $5-$20 is suggested. Go to nativeplantsalvage.org for information or email nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com.
June 2
Teen Tech Tutors: Drop-in computer help, 4:30-5:45 p.m., June 2 at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave SE. For adults. Learn basic computer skills by working one-on-one with the library’s great teen volunteers. Tutors are available on a first come, first served basis. Call 360-352-0595 or stop by for more information.
June 3
National Trails Day project: Join the stewardship team to work on trails at Priest Point Park. Meet at Kitchen Shelter No. 4, 2600 East Bay Drive NE, at 10 a.m. Tools, gloves, and light refreshments will be provided. Register by calling 360-753-8380 or online at olympiawa.gov/experienceitonline.
June 4
Fishing derby for kids: Panhandle Lake Camp is open to the public for the annual Panhandle Lake Fishing Derby for Kids. The lake will be stocked with rainbow trout donated by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Kids will be able to fish from the shore or from the floating docks. This free event is open to all people up to 15 years of age, accompanied by an adult. Fishing starts at 8 a.m. Panhandle Lake 4H Camp is at 370 W. Panhandle Lake Road, about 10 miles west of downtown Shelton. Information: 360-426-9523 or panhandle4h@hctc.com.
The New Jim Crow: The Black Alliance of Thurston County and Orca Books hosts discussion of Chapters 5 and 6 of “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness,” 2-4 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 4th Avenue E., Olympia.
June 9
Food bank benefit concert: The South Puget Sound New Horizons Band will perform in support of the Thurston County Food Bank at 7 p.m. at the Land Yacht Harbor Harmony Hall, 9101 Steilacoom Road SE, Olympia.
