‘Enough is enough,’ says fire official about fires at former Reliable Steel building

After Olympia fire crews responded to a fire at the former Reliable Steel building last month, Olympia Assistant Fire Chief Rob Bradley decided something needed to be done to prevent future fires.
That’s because it was the fourth fire at the West Bay Drive location since September.
“Enough is enough,” said Bradley Tuesday, recalling his reaction after going back to the site last month.
“Let’s deal with this,” he said.
The result was Tuesday’s effort, in which Olympia fire crews and city of Olympia officials began removing 12-foot sections from the walls of two buildings at that address.
By removing wall sections, the fire department and the city hope to deter the homeless from gathering inside the buildings to start warming or cooking fires, Bradley said.
A property owner representative also was on site Tuesday.
In addition to fires, Alex Vo of Drogba LLC said the owners have reported incidences of “breaking and entering” over the years.
“We’re thankful that they are here,” said Vo about Tuesday’s work.
Bradley said he had about seven firefighters on scene and hoped to finish the work by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Olympian reported last month that the West Bay Drive site was originally developed as a lumber mill, and from 1941 to 2009 it was used for boat building, steel fabrication and welding.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
