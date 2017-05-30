The word Washington needs the most help spelling is less embarrassing than Oregon’s

Washingtonians have a tough time with pneumonia.
Spelling it, that is.
It’s the state’s number one “how to spell” word search on Google.
Google Trends created a map with a breakdown of the most searched for words by state.
The map says something about America’s ability to spell and maybe what’s on the minds of each state’s residents.
One has to wonder about the education system in Oregon and Idaho if folks there can’t spell “sense” and “quote.”
Some words are challenging. The number one word in both West Virginia and Connecticut is “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins” fame.
California’s is “beautiful” — probably Googled while standing in front of a mirror.
“Sauerkraut” is popular in Pennsylvania where many residents trace their roots to Germany.
Indiana wants to shout a hearty “hallelujah” if only they could spell it.
Rhode Island, meanwhile, has a problem with “liar.”
Wisconsin probably had the saddest “how to spell” query. Residents there need help spelling “Wisconsin.”
