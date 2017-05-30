Lacey police need the public’s help to identify a woman who allegedly stole a debit card and then used it at Safeway.
Lacey police need the public’s help to identify a woman who allegedly stole a debit card and then used it at Safeway. Courtesy Lacey Police Department
Lacey police need the public’s help to identify a woman who allegedly stole a debit card and then used it at Safeway. Courtesy Lacey Police Department

Local

May 30, 2017 2:01 PM

Lacey police need help identifying woman who stole debit card

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Lacey police are looking for a woman who apparently stole a debit card from the middle school at Community Christian Academy on Park Center Drive Northeast last week.

The incident was reported May 24, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said Tuesday. The card was used 15 minutes later at a Safeway on Martin Way East, he said. The theft happened some time between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers of South Sound at 800-222-8477.

This was the second theft in the area, Newcomb added.

On May 23, a woman allegedly stole a purse from Northwest Christian High School that contained a debit card and credit card. The theft happened about 11:30 a.m., but it wasn’t reported until about 9 p.m. That’s when the purse’s owner discovered fraudulent charges, he said.

Newcomb said police have a “person of interest” in that case.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Capitol Memorial Day Ceremony honors the fallen

Capitol Memorial Day Ceremony honors the fallen 0:48

Capitol Memorial Day Ceremony honors the fallen
Olympia Waterside Service remembers veterans lost at sea 1:36

Olympia Waterside Service remembers veterans lost at sea
1:21

"Burned to the ground, nothing left," fire destroys Olympia home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos