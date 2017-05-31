Man pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend

A Mason County man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death and leaving her body in a ravine near Lake Lena appeared in court this week.
On Tuesday, Caleb Boynton, 29, of Lilliwaup, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and domestic violence charges in a Mason County courtroom, ifiberonenewsradio.com reported.
According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Boynton confessed to the strangling 40-year-old Kerry Hagelin in his father’s 1992 Subaru Legacy on May 1.
“Boynton claimed that while on route to work, he grew tired of Hagelin and her arguing and threatening demeanor,” the affidavit stated.
Boynton told officers he drove up Hamma Hamma Ridge onto a side road, pulled the car over, opened the front passenger door and used his hands to strangle Hagelin to death. Afterward, he removed the body from the car and rolled it down a hill until it came to rest in a ravine where a creek was flowing, the affidavit stated.
Hagelin’s body was discovered near a trail to Lena Lake off a Forest Service road on May 10 by a Department of Natural Resources crew who were working in the area. After she was identified by an autopsy, detectives contacted Boynton at his home at about 2:30 p.m. on May 12.
“Boynton was able to provide details about the location of where Hagelin’s body was discarded that had not yet been released to the public and would only be known by the person responsible for her death,” the affidavit stated. “Boynton claimed that following the murder of Hagelin, he discarded some of her personal belongings over the hillside.”
Boynton is being held at Mason County Jail on $250,000 bail, and his trial is scheduled for July 11, ifibernewsradio.com reported.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
