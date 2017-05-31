Don Secena resigns as chairman of Chehalis Indian tribe

Don Secena has resigned as chairman of the Chehalis Indian Tribe for health reasons, the tribe announced Wednesday.
Jessie Goddard, the tribe’s vice chairwoman, was named acting chairwoman until a replacement is appointed, according to a news release.
Secena was re-elected in November to a second, two-year term as chairman, but has had health issues for the past two years.
Before he was chairman, Secena was the tribe’s vice chairman for eight years. He also served on the Oakville School Board for more than 10 years.
