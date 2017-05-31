Thurston County resort responds to bed bugs claims

The Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound, a hotel and resort near Centralia, responded to recent claims about bed bugs Wednesday, Q13 News reported.
Jason Lasecki, the resort’s communications director, told Q13 that the suspected issue, which was brought to the staff’s attention by a Facebook post last week, is being assessed.
Diana Harrison, the resort’s general manager, wrote on Facebook on May 22 that third-party professional exterminators and detection dogs were brought in to locate any bed bugs.
“We train our staff to inspect guest rooms daily as part of our normal course of business,” Lasecki told Q13. “If an issue is detected by our staff, or a concern is raised by a guest, we immediately enlist the expertise of third party professionals to inspect and, if needed, address the matter.”
“We have been extremely pleased with the progress and results of these inspections.”
The resort initially responded after a Facebook post on May 21 by Maranda Kuehn of Lake Stevens was shared more than 19,000 times.
In the post, Kuehn showed several photos of her daughter, Sydney, with bites on her arms and legs, and claimed that her daughter had been bitten more than 100 times by bed bugs during a recent stay at Great Wolf Lodge.
Harrison responded the following day on the resort’s Facebook page, saying that the company takes these claims “extremely seriously and immediately initiated our protocol when the concern was brought to our attention.”
Harrison’s post did not confirm or deny whether any bed bugs were found in the search.
