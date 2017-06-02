What’s Happening for June 2

Teen Tech Tutors: Drop-in computer help, 4:30-5:45 p.m., Friday at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. For adults. Learn basic computer skills by working one-on-one with the library’s teen volunteers. Tutors are available first come, first served. Call 360-352-0595 or stop by for more information. Tony Overman Staff file, 2014