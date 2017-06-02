What’s Happening for June 2

Friday
Teen Tech Tutors: Drop-in computer help, 4:30-5:45 p.m., at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. For adults. Learn basic computer skills by working one-on-one with the library’s teen volunteers. Tutors are available first come, first served. Call 360-352-0595 or stop by for more information.
Saturday
National Trails Day project: Join the stewardship team to work on trails at Priest Point Park. Meet at Kitchen Shelter No. 4, 2600 East Bay Drive NE, at 10 a.m. Tools, gloves, and light refreshments provided. Register by calling 360-753-8380 or go to bit.ly/2qGeXh4.
Sunday
Fishing derby for kids: Panhandle Lake Camp is open to the public for the annual Panhandle Lake Fishing Derby for Kids. The lake will be stocked with rainbow trout donated by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Kids will be able to fish from the shore or from the floating docks. This free event is open to all people up to 15 years of age, accompanied by an adult. Fishing starts at 8 a.m. Panhandle Lake 4H Camp is at 370 W. Panhandle Lake Road, about 10 miles west of downtown Shelton. Information: 360-426-9523 or panhandle4h@hctc.com.
The New Jim Crow: The Black Alliance of Thurston County and Orca Books hosts discussion of Chapters 5 and 6 of “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness,” 2-4 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia.
Tuesday
Readers Theater Unlimited: One-hour comedies, 1 p.m., Olympia Senior Center. 222 Columbia St. NW, 360-586-6181.
June 9
Food bank benefit concert: The South Puget Sound New Horizons Band will perform in support of the Thurston County Food Bank at 7 p.m. at the Land Yacht Harbor Harmony Hall, 9101 Steilacoom Road SE, Olympia.
June 10
Canoe Families Celebration: The celebration runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Millersylvania State Park at the boat launch area at Deep Lake, 12245 Tilley Road S. The event will feature Native American singers, drummers and storytellers, children’s activities and free canoe rides. Tribal artists will demonstrate traditional weaving, cedar work and woodcarving. A salmon and fry bread lunch will be available for $10, and the tribes will provide free hot dogs and s’mores. In recognition of National Get Outdoors Day, it is a State Parks free day — no Discover Pass required.
June 15
Native plant walks: The Native Plant Salvage Foundation plant experts will lead a trek along Olympia’s McLane Creek Nature Trail. All ages. Plant walks are on the first and third Thursdays of every month, 6-7 p.m., at the McLane Creek Nature Trail. Sliding-scale donation of $5-$20 is suggested. Go to bit.ly/2sjvmVS for information or email nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com.
‘A Wind Like No Other: The Columbus Day Storm of 1962’: Free monthly noon hour history talk series features retired Olympian columnist John Dodge. He’ll highlight his book, which takes us back to Columbus Day of 1962. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House, just off Custer Way in Tumwater at 330 Schmidt Place. Information: olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
