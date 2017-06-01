Tolmie State Park closed to shellfish harvesting after sewage spill

Washington State Parks announced on its website Thursday morning that the beach at Tolmie State Park has been closed to shellfish harvesting after a sewage spill in the area.
The Washington State Department of Health issued the beach closure, and the ban will remain through June 5. The beach was flagged as “Closed” by the DOH, which means the beach “does not meet health standards and is closed. Shellfish are not safe to eat.”
The park, located eight miles northeast of Olympia, is generally open to clam and oyster harvesting year-round.
This story will be updated.
