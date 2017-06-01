Local

June 01, 2017 3:57 PM

Two injured in Lewis County crash

By Lisa Pemberton

Two people were injured in a single-car wreck near Pe Ell just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol:

A 20-year-old South Bend man was driving eastbound on state Route 6 near milepost 39 when his blue 2003 Honda Civic left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in the westbound ditch.

The man and his passenger, a 20-year-old Camas woman, were both injured and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital.

The Honda was totaled and impounded.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor, and the driver was cited for “unsafe lane travel.”

