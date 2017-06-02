Local officers carry torch to support Special Olympics

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics made its way through Tumwater, Olympia and Lacey on Friday morning.
Law enforcement members from around the region participated in the event, including ones from Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, Olympia Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Department of Corrections, Lacey Police Department, The Evergreen State College Police Services and many others, said Sgt. Carla Carter, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza carried the torch as it passed Capitol Campus in Olympia. He was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 23, and returned to work in January.
The Torch Run began Thursday with runs and bike rides all around Washington state. The events are slated to converge at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Friday evening to kick off the Special Olympics Washington State Spring Games.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
