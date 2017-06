Sunny skies ushered in a somber remembrance of military lives lost during combat at sea during the annual Memorial Day Waterside Ceremony on May 28 at Percival Landing in downtown Olympia. Organized by the Thurston County Veterans Council, the annual ceremony featured an invocation, short synopsis of the event's meaning along with a rifle salute by members of the Ira L. Carter Post 318 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the traditional playing of Taps after the tossing of flowers into Budd Inlet to culminate the ceremony.