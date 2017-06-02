Dads: Free beer and grilling, only 5 hours away

The only thing better than Spokane is FREE BEER AND SPOKANE!
Dads, a group of 20-something Spokanites is looking for someone with paternal experience, grilling experience and drinking experience to be a grillmaster at their party, according to a Craigslist listing. (Your own grill is preferred.)
The headline spells it out simply: “NEEDED: Generic Father for Backyard BBQ.”
The barbecue is set for 4 p.m.-8 p.m. June 17, and the “BBQ Dad” is expected to stay through the duration of the party.
“We can’t pay you in money, BUT we can give you all the food and cold beer your heart desires,” their listing reads. “Grill for a few hours, then sit back and crack open a few cold ones with the boys.”
The job duties are as follows:
▪ Grill hamburgers and hot dogs
▪ Bring a grill (subject to change; meat provided)
▪ Refer to attendees as “Big Guy,” “Sport” and similar nicknames
▪ Talk about “dad things” (funny anecdotes encouraged)
▪ Drink beer
To contact the party-throwers, check out their Craigslist listing.
Special dispensation to applicants named Bill, Randy and Dave will be considered.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
