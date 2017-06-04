What’s Happening for June 4

Fishing derby for kids: Panhandle Lake Camp is open to the public for the annual Panhandle Lake Fishing Derby for Kids. The lake will be stocked with rainbow trout donated by the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Kids will be able to fish from the shore or from the floating docks. This free event is open to any and all people youths up to 15 years of age, accompanied by an adult. Jeffrey P. Mayor jmayor@thenewstribune.com file