June 04, 2017 11:34 AM

Motorcyclist is ejected onto road after he crashes into cable barrier

By Rolf Boone

A 54-year-old Port Orchard man was hospitalized Saturday night after he crashed his motorcycle into a cable barrier. His bike went down and he was ejected onto the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The state patrol believes the man was driving recklessly at the time of the crash.

About 9:40 p.m. Saturday, the man was southbound on state Route 3 in Kitsap County, near Bremerton, when he drove off the road at Austin Drive and struck a cable barrier.

“The vehicle came to rest under the Austin Drive overpass in the left lane,” the state patrol press memo reads. “The driver was ejected and came to rest in the median.”

Southbound lanes were blocked for about 90 minutes after the crash.

The man was later taken to Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton.

