The 5 most read stories on The Olympian.com last week

News about The Evergreen State College was sprinkled throughout last week’s Top 25 stories — and Evergreen also snuck into the Top 5 — but it was a couple of stories posted late last week that surprisingly rose to the top.
1. Man injured in crash near Tumwater Falls Park: A man suffered a medical emergency just before he crashed an SUV into a car and headed down an embankment off Deschutes Parkway near Tumwater Falls Park on Friday, Tumwater Fire Department assistant chief Jim McGarva said.
2. Olympia restaurant’s guerrilla garden demolished: So Scott was disappointed to see landscapers tearing up the plants on Thursday morning. The garden was on a strip of land separating The Mark from the Bank of America parking lot. It was not on The Mark’s property, but Owen said she got permission from bank staff when she started the garden about 14 years ago.
3. ‘Every time her phone rang, it gave her hope. She knew people were looking for her’: Leaming had been trapped in her vehicle for five days, but nobody even knew she was missing for the first two days, Stewart said. She had returned home early from North Cove on the coast, where she and her sister were getting ready for a family campout.
4. Evergreen professor Bret Weinstein appears on Fox News after student protest: A biology professor at the center of a recent protest about alleged racism at The Evergreen State College appeared on Fox News to explain the controversy.
5. She was trapped in a wrecked car for five days. How did she survive?: Family members said 70-year-old Sharon Lee Leaming survived while being trapped in her car by eating what little water and food she had in the car, including a banana and Pop-Tarts, KIRO 7 News reported.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments