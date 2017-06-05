Local

June 05, 2017 9:19 AM

Suspicious device found in west Olympia was not a bomb, police say

By Rolf Boone

A bomb-like device that was found in west Olympia Sunday afternoon was not a bomb, an Olympia police spokesman said.

About 2 p.m. Sunday, a resident in the 100 block of West Bay Drive Northwest found a backpack that contained hypodermic needles and something that resembled a bomb.

Lt. Paul Lower said it was shaped like a cylinder and had a cap. It also appeared to have a candle wick, he said.

Olympia police responded to that address on Sunday, then called the Washington State Patrol bomb squad. They later x-rayed the device and determined it was not a bomb.

The backpack contained no identification, so Olympia police are holding the backpack as found property, Lower said.

