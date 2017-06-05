What’s Happening for June 5

Students from the NOVA School's Art Program work on the wall-length mural depicting healthy foods and produce on the roof of the Thurston County Food Bank in 2016. The South Puget Sound New Horizons Band will perform in support of the Thurston County Food Bank at 7 p.m. June 9 at the Land Yacht Harbor Harmony Hall, 9101 Steilacoom Road SE, Olympia. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com file