What’s Happening for June 5

June 6
Readers Theater Unlimited: One-hour comedies, 1 p.m. Olympia Senior Center. 222 Columbia St. NW, 360-586-6181.
Stammtisch Olympia: Men’s group of German speakers, meets first Tuesdays of the month, 5 p.m. Information: ghoff150@gmail.com or 360-915-9079.
June 9
Food bank benefit concert: The South Puget Sound New Horizons Band will perform in support of the Thurston County Food Bank at 7 p.m. at the Land Yacht Harbor Harmony Hall, 9101 Steilacoom Road SE, Olympia.
June 10
Canoe Families Celebration:The celebration runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Millersylvania State Park in Olympia. at the boat launch area on Deep Lake, 12245 Tilley Road S. The event will feature Native American singers, drummers and storytellers, children’s activities and free canoe rides. Tribal artists will demonstrate traditional weaving, cedar work and woodcarving. A salmon and fry bread lunch will be available for $10, and the tribes will provide free hot dogs and s’mores. In recognition of National Get Outdoors Day, it is a State Parks free day, no Discover Pass required.
June 12
Nonprofit Legal Workshop: The Community Foundation of South Puget Sound is sponsoring Let’s Go Legal—a training on the basics of nonprofit law and compliance for staff and board members of nonprofit organizations, 9 a.m. to noon at SPSCC Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave SE. $15 per person. Register at thecommunityfoundation.com/events or call (360) 705-3340.
June 13 and 27
Opening Doors Program: Homes First continues with its Opening Doors Program which introduces guests to the Homes First sustainable business model, 12:15-1:15 p.m. and again on June 27 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. To RSVP and get address and directions contact Marge Price at 360-915-8176 or go to www.HomesFirst.org.
June 15
Native Plant Walks: The Native Plant Salvage Foundation plant experts will lead a trek along Olympia’s McLane Creek Nature Trail. All ages. Plant walks are on the first and third Thursdays of every month, 6-7 p.m. at the McLane Creek Nature Trail. Sliding-scale donation of $5-$20 is suggested. Go to nativeplantsalvage.org for information or email nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com.
‘A Wind Like No Other: the Columbus Day storm of 1962’: Free monthly noon hour history talk series features retired Olympian columnist John Dodge. He’ll highlight his book which takes us back to Columbus Day of 1962. 11:30 a.m.at the Schmidt House, just off Custer Way in Tumwater at 330 Schmidt Place. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117. .
July 6 and 20
