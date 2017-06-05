Olympia police are looking for this man who apparently robbed an OBee Credit Union branch at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.
June 05, 2017 11:26 AM

Capital High School on modified lockdown as Olympia police look for bank robbery suspect

Update: Olympia police say Capital High School is no longer on lockdown as of about noon Monday.

Earlier: Olympia police are searching for a bank robbery suspect in west Olympia near Capital High School, according to police and a Thurston County dispatcher.

The man apparently robbed the OBee Credit Union branch at Harrison Avenue and Cooper Point Road about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police have surrounded Capital High School to keep the school safe while they continue their search.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s, who stands 5-feet, 8-inches. He also has a mustache and is wearing a “Goodyear” baseball cap, according to Olympia police.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911.

Check back for updates to this story.

