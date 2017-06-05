Tumwater police seeking information about truck that tried to hit two teens

A truck tried to hit two teenage boys in Tumwater Friday night, according to Tumwater police, and police want help tracking the truck down.
The incident may have been racially motivated, police say. The two teens, ages 13 and 14, are black, while the driver and his passenger were described as two white men in their 20s. The men reportedly yelled racial slurs at the two teens.
A witness called 911.
About 8:15 p.m. Friday, the two teens were walking along North Seventh Avenue Southwest at Hayes Street Southwest in Tumwater when a pickup truck passed them, then did a u-turn and drove up on the sidewalk. The two teens jumped out of the way and into a yard to avoid being hit, Sgt. Jen Kolb said Monday.
The truck is described as an older red Toyota, possibly with a decal in the back window and a lawn mower in the truck bed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tumwater police at 360-754-4200.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments