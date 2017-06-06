What’s Happening for June 6

It was paddles up and no shortage of sunburned skin at the end of the 2016 Paddle to Nisqually as the tribal pullers arrived at Swantown Marina in Olympia. The Canoe Journey 2016, "Paddle to Nisqually," is an inter-tribal celebration and annual gathering of Northwest indigenous nations that originated with the Paddle to Seattle in 1989 as part of Washington State's Centennial celebration. A celebration is planned from noon to 4 p.m. June 10 at Millersylvania State Park in Olympia. at the boat launch area on Deep Lake, 12245 Tilley Road S. The event will feature Native American singers, drummers and storytellers, children’s activities and free canoe rides. Tribal artists will demonstrate traditional weaving, cedar work and woodcarving. A salmon and fry bread lunch will be available for $10, and the tribes will provide free hot dogs and s’mores. In recognition of National Get Outdoors Day, it is a State Parks free day, no Discover Pass required. Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com