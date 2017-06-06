Two people escaped a house fire in Kent and firefighters rescued two cats while working to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday morning according to a pair of tweets by the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
June 06, 2017 8:11 AM

Residents escape and cats rescued in Kent house fire

By Craig Hill

Three people escaped a house fire in Kent, and two cats were rescued Tuesday according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

The fire department posted a picture of smoke rising from a brown two-story house at 26600 148th Ave. SE at 7:33 a.m. Other images showed firefighters climbing charred stairs and using a ladder to access the roof while putting out the fire.

There were no injuries. All of the fire damage was on the second floor and the attic. The fire is under investigation, the department reports.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

