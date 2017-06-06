Residents escape and cats rescued in Kent house fire

Three people escaped a house fire in Kent, and two cats were rescued Tuesday according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
The fire department posted a picture of smoke rising from a brown two-story house at 26600 148th Ave. SE at 7:33 a.m. Other images showed firefighters climbing charred stairs and using a ladder to access the roof while putting out the fire.
There were no injuries. All of the fire damage was on the second floor and the attic. The fire is under investigation, the department reports.
26600 148 Ave SE. pic.twitter.com/jQp525RckO— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) June 6, 2017
No inj. 2 residents out. Rescued 2 cats. pic.twitter.com/9OARB9zIGa— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) June 6, 2017
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments