Pregnant mom killed when 6-year-old son accidentally runs her over with minivan

More Videos 1:16 Full speed ahead for Olympia Harbor Days races Pause 1:46 A 'Dreamer' shares how DACA program made a difference for him 0:40 Floral Ingenuity has new owner, name 1:03 Wildfire ash leaving messy residue on Pierce County vehicles 12:39 Richard Sherman on incident Michael Bennett had with Las Vegas police 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 0:28 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 2:16 What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 0:59 Olympia vigil condemning Charlottesville violence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Parking lot where pregnant mom was killed, run over by her minivan A pregnant mom was killed when her son accidentally placed their minivan on reverse in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom. A pregnant mom was killed when her son accidentally placed their minivan on reverse in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

A pregnant mom was killed when her son accidentally placed their minivan on reverse in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com