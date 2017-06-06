Traffic Watch: Log truck and Prius cause congestion on Hwy 101

Traffic is congested on northbound Highway 101, near Black Lake Boulevard, thanks to a broken-down logging truck and a Prius with a flat tire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The two incidents are unrelated, and no one was injured, said Trooper Brooke Bova. But, the left lane of the highway is blocked.
An axle on the logging truck broke, Bova said. Both accidents were reported at about 1:10 p.m., and emergency responders are working to clear the roadway.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments