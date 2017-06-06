Local

Traffic Watch: Log truck and Prius cause congestion on Hwy 101

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

June 06, 2017 1:28 PM

Traffic is congested on northbound Highway 101, near Black Lake Boulevard, thanks to a broken-down logging truck and a Prius with a flat tire, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The two incidents are unrelated, and no one was injured, said Trooper Brooke Bova. But, the left lane of the highway is blocked.

An axle on the logging truck broke, Bova said. Both accidents were reported at about 1:10 p.m., and emergency responders are working to clear the roadway.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Floral Ingenuity has new owner, name

Floral Ingenuity has new owner, name 0:40

Floral Ingenuity has new owner, name
Full speed ahead for Olympia Harbor Days races 1:16

Full speed ahead for Olympia Harbor Days races
Sheriff John Snaza back on the road after near fatal motorcyle crash 1:28

Sheriff John Snaza back on the road after near fatal motorcyle crash

View More Video