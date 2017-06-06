TrumpiLeaks: Michael Moore wants you to inform on the president

Two of pop culture’s biggest icons are about to butt heads.
One of them is the president.
Filmmaker and political activist Michael Moore has launched TrumpiLeaks, a site where informants can send incriminating evidence on President Donald Trump.
“This site provides the most high-powered encryption technology to enable courageous whistleblowers to privately communicate with me and my team,” Moore writes on the website.
“Donald Trump thinks he’s above the law,” Moore said in a letter on the Huffington Post Tuesday. “He acts like he’s the above the law.”
Moore cites Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates as proof.
Moore has outlined a four-pronged approach he’d like to see used to remove Trump from office.
“1. Mass Citizen Action 2. Take Him To Court Nonstop 3. YOU Run for Office 4. An Army of Satire,” Moore said.
Moore, 63, rose to fame with his documentary “Roger & Me,” a film on what happened in Flint, Michigan, after General Motors closed up shop there.
Since then he’s been a consistent liberal critic with films about gun violence, 9/11, the health care system, the 2008 financial crisis and others.
