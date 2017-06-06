Family, dog, lizard and hamster safe following Lacey house fire

A family, dog, lizard and hamster all managed to escape a Lacey house fire on Thursday afternoon, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
A woman living in the home, located near the intersection of Beaumont Lane Southeast and Seville Drive Southeast, smelled smoke. She went upstairs and saw smoke coming from an outlet in her son’s room, said Batalion Chief Tim Hulse.
The family and their dog evacuated and called 911. By the time firefighters arrived, at about 2:15 p.m., the garage was engulfed in flames. Hulse said it’s unclear whether the fire started in the garage or main house.
Firefighters entered the home and rescued a lizard and a hamster. He said the animals are in, “pretty good shape.”
