Missing man believed to have left home with MREs, alcohol and a Glock pistol

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person bulletin on Tuesday afternoon for a Rochester area man.
John T. Sendek, 52, is missing from his home in the 17000 block of Dodd Lane Southwest. He was last seen about noon Monday.
“It is believed John rode his bike to the Capitol Forest area, particularly the Rock Candy Mountain area,” the bulletin stated. “John suffers from depression and pancreatitis from alcoholism and is believed to have left his residence in possession of a Glock pistol.”
Sendek has a blue mountain bike with water bottle holders and saddlebags. He is believed to have taken military-style meals (MREs) and alcohol with him.
Sendek is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds.
Anyone with information on Sendek’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective F.M. Frawley 360-786-5599 or 911.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments