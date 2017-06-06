Bicycle vs. truck crash closes Boulevard Road near Washington Middle School

A Washington Middle School student was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital Tuesday afternoon with a possible broken ankle after a crash involving a pickup truck and bicycle, according to Olympia police.
The crash closed Boulevard Road at 31st Court SE, near the school, for about 30 minutes.
The boy, who was riding a bicycle, was thought to have crashed into the truck about 3 p.m., Sgt. Jim Black said. The driver had slowed to 20 miles per hour for the school zone, he said.
“We’re not sure who got there first, but it looks like the bike may have struck the side of the truck,” Black said.
