John T. Sendek, 52, was reported missing from his home in Thurston County on Tuesday. He’s been located and is safe and sound, officials say.
Local

June 07, 2017 2:06 PM

Missing Thurston County man is “safe and sound”

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

A Thurston County man who was reported missing on Tuesday has been located.

John T. Sendek, 52, returned to his home in the 17000 block of Dodd Lane SW near Rochester.

“He has been located,” Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Detective Frank Frawley told The Olympian on Wednesday afternoon. “He’s safe and sound.”

Sendek had been missing for more than 24 hours. He suffers from depression and pancreatitis and was believed to have biked into Capitol Forest with alcohol and a pistol, prompting a missing person bulletin.

Sendek’s bike had broken down, and that’s why he hadn’t returned home earlier, Frawley said.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

