Sea-Tac separates hawk family to enforce no fly zone at airport

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac Pause 2:42 Olympia mayor rescinds support of Winter Warming Center 0:56 United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:51 Parking lot where pregnant mom was killed, run over by her minivan 0:58 Justice for Diamond finally in sight say supporters 0:45 Will this solve Olympia's potty problem? 1:33 Oranges, a note and a viral story about growing up 0:39 Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College 1:13 Man and dog escape serious injury in Tumwater Falls crash 0:56 ‘Direct Threat’ Closes Evergreen College Campus Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A tree climber gathers the chicks from the nest of Red Tailed hawks in order to reduce the hazard of bird strikes by airliners at SeaTac Airport. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

A tree climber gathers the chicks from the nest of Red Tailed hawks in order to reduce the hazard of bird strikes by airliners at SeaTac Airport. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com