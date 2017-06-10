Island life: Surrounded neighborhoods oppose being swallowed up by Lacey

In a word? No.
That might best sum up the way residents of Capitol Golf Club Estates and Chambers Estates feel about becoming a part of the city of Lacey.
And their fear is warranted: The two unincorporated neighborhoods in southeast Thurston County — home to the Capitol City Golf Club — are nearly surrounded by the city of Lacey and sit inside its urban growth area.
A number of residents in those neighborhoods are opposed to annexation, and voiced that opposition to Lacey City Council at a recent council work session. Some council members and city staff had met with residents in January, then invited them to speak to the full council at the end of May.
About 50 residents from those neighborhoods filled council chambers and several asked to speak. The city also answered some questions about the annexation process.
Those at the meeting were unmoved.
“I don’t see the advantage,” said Joel Graham about becoming part of the city. Lacey might offer more timely police protection than the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office can, but he also said he has seen more deputies in the area recently.
“I’m not in favor of it,” he said of annexation.
Graham was one of about 15 who addressed the council, all of whom asked questions or explained their opposition.
Charles Hill spoke twice and, at times, gave the impression he was cross-examining council members and staff.
“We still have a homeowners association and fees and a management company,” Hill said. “Now, the city of Lacey is telling us what to do. That’s just one more layer.”
But council members Michael Steadman and Lenny Greenstein said the city isn’t telling them what to do. They reminded the audience that it was an informational meeting about the annexation process.
“No decision has been made by this council and there has been no vote,” Greenstein said.
“This isn’t about you versus us, or us versus you,” Steadman added.
GROWTH MANAGEMENT ACT
There is a reason the city meets with unincorporated neighborhoods in their urban growth area.
Under the Growth Management Act, which was adopted by the state in the early 1990s, cities are encouraged to annex urban growth areas, particularly “islands” where the city nearly surrounds an unincorporated area.
“There is a grand design that cities are supposed to one day absorb urban growth areas,” City Manager Scott Spence told the audience.
Because Capitol Golf Club Estates and Chambers Estates are so close to the city boundary, the annexation discussion will continue to come up, Mayor Andy Ryder said.
It’s also better to talk about it now, so that the city can plan for that day, Ryder said. He warned the audience the state Legislature could force the city to annex its urban growth areas and the city “won’t be able to plan for it.”
ANNEXATION COSTS
If the city were to annex the neighborhoods, the city provided statistics showing that residents who own a typical home valued at $250,000 would pay less in property taxes and more in utility tax than they do now, for a net increase of about $160 in their overall annual tax bills.
Meanwhile, city officials said the annexation would generate about $400,000 in additional revenue for the city, but estimate the city would pay about $600,000 in providing services to the areas.
Residents at the meeting seized on the two figures, saying they amount to a “lose-lose” situation for residents and the city.
DO WE HAVE TO CONNECT TO SEWER?
Residents also question whether they would have to switch from septic to sewer if they are annexed. City officials said the city will not require it unless the septic system has failed and is within 200 feet of a sewer main. Outside that distance, the city will allow septic systems to be repaired.
Longer term, however, the city and council have had discussions about how to deal with the 10,000 septic systems in Lacey and its urban growth area. City officials have said those septic systems pose a threat to ground and surface water.
A plan has yet to materialize, but the city expects the total conversion of those septic systems to take place over a long period of time, perhaps 70 years.
Mayor Ryder has called Lacey’s septic-to-sewer conversation the No. 1 issue facing the city and its urban growth area.
STILL SUSPICIOUS
Some neighborhood residents don’t trust the city.
Resident Mike Young said he recently saw Lacey police officers on their bicycles riding through the area.
“Was that a practice run?” he asked.
Lacey Police Chief Dusty Pierpoint said it likely was citizen volunteers who patrol the nearby Chehalis Western Trail.
Others asked for the chance to vote on the issue.
Residents could vote, but only on a referendum after annexation, according to the city. Whether the city would consider some other kind of public vote is not clear.
Ricketts said he would support annexation if the city got rid of his homeowners association and management company. “Then it might be worth it,” he said.
