These dogs and cats were set to be killed. In Washington, they get a second chance

There were 103 dogs on the flight to freedom and second chances.
Destination: Washington.
Goal: Find a forever home.
The animals were saved from overcrowded California shelters that planned to euthanize the dogs Thursday. Now, they will wait in seven Western Washington shelters until people adopt them.
“I love it,” Patsy Herzog, a volunteer at Puyallup-based Sunny Sky’s Animal Rescue, told KING-5. “I love saving their lives.”
The shelters worked with Dog Is My CoPilot, Inc., a nonprofit animal rescue group that has saved thousands of dog lives by flying them to less crowded facilities nationwide.
Most Washington shelters have a no-kill policy.
The dogs were flown to Paine Field in Snohomish County and then taken to shelters, including Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County, Kitsap Humane Society and Seattle Humane Society. Sunny Sky’s hopes to have about three dozen dogs available for adoption this week.
Another 100 or so cats and dogs will arrive Thursday from Dallas. Their flight is scheduled to land about noon at Boeing Field in Seattle.
Those animals were flown to Washington with the help of Wings of Rescue, GreaterGood and Freekibble, according to KOMO.
“Most of these dogs and cats won’t survive if they don’t make this flight,” Freekibble wrote on its Facebook page.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
