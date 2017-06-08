Here’s how you can visit a park or take a hike for free

Are you ready to get out on a trail?
The U.S. Forest Service and Washington State Parks are waiving fees at their day-use recreation sites on Saturday for National Get Outdoors Day.
“The Pacific Northwest is blessed with incredible natural beauty and world-class recreation opportunities,” regional forester Jim Peña said in a news release. “Whatever your interest or skill level, there’s something for everyone, so get outdoors and enjoy your public lands.”
But before you lace up those hiking boots, you might want to grab some rain gear. Saturday’s forecast for the Olympia area calls for a high near 65 degrees with a chance of showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
The chance of showers is closer to 40 percent in the Olympic National Forest, where a high is expected to reach nearly 60 degrees.
The Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region manages more than 2,400 developed recreation sites, more than 24,000 miles of trails, 51 Wild and Scenic Rivers, and two national monuments in Washington and Oregon. The fee-waiver applies to many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers.
To find a hiking trail, go to https://www.fs.fed.us/locatormap/.
Annual Northwest Forest Passes are $30 a year, and National Forest Recreation Day Passes are $5 a day. The Forest Service also plans to waive fees on Sept. 30 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11-12 for Veterans Day weekend.
Washington State Parks charges $10 for a one-day pass, and $30 for its annual Discover Pass. The agency also is waiving fees for its parks on Aug. 25 for the National Park Service’s birthday, Sept. 30 for National Public Lands Day, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 24 for Autumn day. To learn more about the state’s parks, go to: http://parks.state.wa.us/281/Parks.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
