Summit Lake situation improving, but residents still advised to avoid water

Thurston County Public Health released a statement Thursday stating that the water quality at Summit Lake is improving, but community members are still advised to avoid drinking the water or using the lake for recreational activities for the time being.
The lake was declared in a state of community emergency on May 11 due to toxic algae bloom. Lab results from Thursday show that the highest toxin levels registered at 0.062 — one microgram per liter raises health concerns, the department wrote — and all sample sites are within a safe range.
But, the department advises residents to continue to avoid contact with the water until samples are within a safe range for two weeks of testing. The next round of samples will be taken Monday and results are expected to arrive by June 15.
Drinking water is available to residents at Camp Thunderbird (11740 Summit Lake Road N.W.) from 4-7 p.m. daily. Two private facilities, The Strong Center gym and the Discover Aquatics pool, are offering shower facilities to residents by appointment.
