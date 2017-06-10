What’s Happening for June 10

Saturday
Canoe Families celebration: The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Millersylvania State Park at the boat launch area on Deep Lake, 12245 Tilley Road S. The event will feature Native American singers, drummers and storytellers, children’s activities and free canoe rides. Tribal artists will demonstrate weaving, cedar work and woodcarving. A salmon and fry bread lunch will be available for $10, and tribes will provide free hot dogs and s’mores. In recognition of National Get Outdoors Day, it is a free day to enter state parks — no Discover Pass required.
Lacey-Tumwater Veterans of Foreign Wars picnic: Post No. 11402 and its auxiliary picnic and potluck. 3 p.m. at Tumwater Historical Park, 802 Deschutes Way SW.
Monday
Nonprofit legal workshop: The Community Foundation of South Puget Sound is sponsoring Let’s Go Legal — a training on the basics of nonprofit law and compliance for staff and board members of nonprofit organizations. 9 a.m. to noon at South Puget Sound Community College, Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. $15 per person. Register at bit.ly/2rotn3R or call 360-705-3340.
Tuesday and June 27
Opening Doors Program: Homes First continues with its Opening Doors Program, which introduces guests to the Homes First sustainable business model. 12:15-1:15 p.m. and again on June 27 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. To RSVP and to get address and directions, contact Marge Price at 360-915-8176 or go to HomesFirst.org.
Tuesday
East Olympia Elementary 100-year anniversary: Memorabilia from the Tumwater Historical Society, games and prizes, a time capsule display box and a picnic style dinner will mark the school’s 100th anniversary. 4-6 p.m. at 8700 Rich Road SE, Information: 360-709-7003 or contact Laurie.wiedenmeyer@tumwater.k12.wa.us.
Thursday
Native plant walks: The Native Plant Salvage Foundation plant experts will lead a trek along Olympia’s McLane Creek Nature Trail. All ages. Plant walks are on the first and third Thursdays of every month. 6-7 p.m., at the McLane Creek Nature Trail. Sliding-scale donation of $5-$20 suggested. Go to nativeplantsalvage.org for information or email nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com.
‘A Wind Like No Other: The Columbus Day Storm of 1962:’ Free monthly noon hour history series features former Olympian columnist John Dodge. He’ll talk about his book, which takes us back to Columbus Day 1962. 11:30 a.m. at the Schmidt House, off Custer Way in Tumwater at 330 Schmidt Place. Information: olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Author talk: Martime Olympia: Les Eldridge and John W. Hough discuss their book, “Maritime Olympia and South Puget Sound.” 7 p.m., Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Information: 360-357-7462.
June 17
Swede Day: A day of festivities in Rochester and at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St. SW. Pancake breakfast, 8-10 a.m. $5-$8; and parade, Swedish meatball lunch, noon-3 p.m., under 6 years of age free, $4-$8. Information: 360-858-7354.
