Boat owner’s SUV meets watery end in Puget Sound

A woman accidentally turned her SUV into a submarine late Friday morning, rolling it into Commencement Bay from the Point Defiance boat launch, according to Tacoma police.
The 57-year-old woman had just launched her boat when her husband asked for help with it, spokeswoman Loretta Cool said, so she got out of the GMC Yukon.
The SUV proceeded to roll backward into the water, trailer in tow.
Pierce County sheriff’s divers had to help hitch the SUV and trailer to a heavy-lift tow truck to remove them from the bay.
Nobody was injured, Cool said, and no fluids appeared to leak into Puget Sound.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments