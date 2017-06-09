After getting her head shaved during chemo, barber has her shave his, too

It’s not often that a barber gets a haircut from someone who’s never given one before.
The things you’ll do for friends.
Comedian Tracie Davis, 49, is in chemotherapy to treat her second occurrence of breast cancer, and she came in to J. Kinlow Hair & Body Lab at the Tacoma Mall to get her head shaved last week.
Proprietor Jason Kinlow, 43, decided to shave his head in solidarity with Davis, with a twist.
“I’m going to let her play barber today,” Kinlow said Friday afternoon, sitting in a chair at the shop.
Kinlow said he was excited, not frightened, to let his childhood friend shear his already-short hair.
“She’s exemplified a lot of strength personally for our community — she’s a great example,” Kinlow said.
Davis appropriately hammed up the situation.
“My good friend told me he would match this fabulous look,” she said, gesturing toward her bald pate.
“Are you sure I said that?” Kinlow replied.
Davis had her first bout with breast cancer in 2015, which returned in February, and she has had a double mastectomy. She started her chemotherapy treatment in April and expects to continue through September.
Davis is planning on working her freshly shaven head into her clean comedy routine. She already uses her performances as a way to motivate people to set doctor’s appointments.
“Maybe we’ll do some bald stand-up,” Davis jokingly told Kinlow.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Drew Perine: @we3perines
Comments