After getting her head shaved during chemo, barber has her shave his, too

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Red wolf puppies feast on turkey neck Pause 0:46 Graduating River Ridge seniors hold traveling parade for Lacey elementary kids 1:30 Keeping hawks and jets apart at Sea-Tac 2:42 Olympia mayor rescinds support of Winter Warming Center 0:56 United Parcel Service gets a huge new warehouse 0:51 Parking lot where pregnant mom was killed, run over by her minivan 0:58 Justice for Diamond finally in sight say supporters 0:45 Will this solve Olympia's potty problem? 1:33 Oranges, a note and a viral story about growing up 0:39 Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tacoma comic Tracie Davis, enduring her second bout with cancer, recently had her head shaved at pal Jason Kinlow's salon at the Tacoma Mall. He offered to let her shave his dome in a show of support.

Tacoma comic Tracie Davis, enduring her second bout with cancer, recently had her head shaved at pal Jason Kinlow's salon at the Tacoma Mall. He offered to let her shave his dome in a show of support.