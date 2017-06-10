Who’s ready for local strawberries?

Forget what the calendar says.
Summer — also known as strawberry season — has arrived in South Sound.
On Saturday, crowds descended on Spooner Berry Farms’ main stand at 3327 Yelm Highway, Olympia.
It was Allison Pate’s third visit since the stand opened on Wednesday.
“I’m so excited,” said Pate, 35, of Lacey. “We did strawberries with waffles last night, and we’ve done strawberry spinach salad. We’ve been pretty much nonstop feeding my kids strawberries.”
Spooner Berry Farms operates about a dozen stands in the region. Owner Sue Spooner said most of those stands should be open by Tuesday or Wednesday.
She said all of their berries are picked the same day they are sold. This year’s berries have ripened slowly thanks to cooler temperatures, Spooner said.
“They’re getting big; they’re very sweet,” she said. “We probably have one of the nicest crops that we’ve had in years.”
Meantime, Johnson Berry Farm was scheduled to sell its organic strawberries at the Olympia Farmer’s Market this weekend, and plans to open its farm stand, at 2908 Wiggins Road SE, Olympia, on Monday, according to its web site.
Spooners Berry Farms also offers a U-Pick patch which is weather dependent and could be open as early as Friday, Spooner said. Pigman’s Organic Produce Patch at 10633 Steilacoom Road SE, Olympia, already has limited U-Pick strawberries and expects to have raspberries by July, according to its Facebook page.
Strawberry season doesn’t last very long, but Spooner said local berries should continue to be available for the Fourth of July. After that, raspberries, blueberries and Marionberries will be available, Spooner said.
There are many sources to find local berry growers, including the website www.pickyourown.org. Tilth Alliance also offers an online farm guide at www.pugetsoundfresh.org.
Tonya Palmer, 47, of East Olympia, said she enjoys buying farm fresh berries over ones in the grocery store.
“They’re so much sweeter,” she said.
The berries that she and her 9-year-old daughter Nikki bought on Saturday were going to be used in strawberry shortcake.
“We’re ready for sun now,” Palmer said with a laugh. “Bring that on.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
