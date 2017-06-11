City of Olympia crack repairs to begin Tuesday.
June 11, 2017 9:00 AM

You know that crack in the road you always drive over?

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Well, those cracks are going to be fixed.

Beginning Tuesday, a city of Olympia contractor will prepare and seal asphalt and concrete cracks on nearly a dozen streets, mostly in downtown Olympia. The work will take place 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here’s the crack repair schedule:

▪ June 13-14: Harrison Avenue, McPhee Road to Kenyon Street.

▪ June 15: Mud Bay Road, Highway 101 to Rosewood Drive.

▪ June 15-16: Fourth Avenue, Fourth Avenue bridge to Sylvester Street.

▪ June 19-21: Fourth Avenue, Water Street to Pacific Avenue.

▪ June 22: Plum Street, Union Avenue to Henderson Boulevard; Union Avenue, Plum Street to Eastside Street.

▪ June 23: Fifth Avenue, Olympic Way to Sylvester Street.

▪ June 26: Fifth Avenue, Capitol Way to Plum Street.

▪ June 27: State Avenue, Water Street to Plum Street; Water Street, State Avenue to Fourth Avenue; Olympic Way, Fourth Avenue to Harrison Avenue.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

