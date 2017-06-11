You know that crack in the road you always drive over?

Well, those cracks are going to be fixed.
Beginning Tuesday, a city of Olympia contractor will prepare and seal asphalt and concrete cracks on nearly a dozen streets, mostly in downtown Olympia. The work will take place 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here’s the crack repair schedule:
▪ June 13-14: Harrison Avenue, McPhee Road to Kenyon Street.
▪ June 15: Mud Bay Road, Highway 101 to Rosewood Drive.
▪ June 15-16: Fourth Avenue, Fourth Avenue bridge to Sylvester Street.
▪ June 19-21: Fourth Avenue, Water Street to Pacific Avenue.
▪ June 22: Plum Street, Union Avenue to Henderson Boulevard; Union Avenue, Plum Street to Eastside Street.
▪ June 23: Fifth Avenue, Olympic Way to Sylvester Street.
▪ June 26: Fifth Avenue, Capitol Way to Plum Street.
▪ June 27: State Avenue, Water Street to Plum Street; Water Street, State Avenue to Fourth Avenue; Olympic Way, Fourth Avenue to Harrison Avenue.
