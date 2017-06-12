The 5 most read stories on The Olympian.com last week

Another week of news dominated by The Evergreen State College, but it was Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby’s comments about the downtown warming center that was last week’s most read story.
1. Why Olympia’s mayor doesn’t want to fund a program designed to help the homeless: Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby publicly withdrew her support Tuesday for the Winter Warming Center operated by Interfaith Works in downtown Olympia.
2. ‘New external threat information’ closes Evergreen on Monday: The Evergreen State College closed last Monday as a precaution related to threats made on the campus.
3. Safety concerns prompt Evergreen to move commencement ceremony: The Evergreen State College will move its commencement ceremony to Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium because of safety issues, college officials confirmed Tuesday.
4. Missing man believed to have left home with MREs, alcohol and a Glock pistol: John T. Sendek, 52, went missing from his home in the 17000 block of Dodd Lane Southwest. He was last seen about noon Monday. He later returned to his home, saying his bicycle had broken down.
5. The Olympian’s move is a sign of how media is evolving: A column about us.
