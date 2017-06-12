Local

June 12, 2017 8:05 AM

Chehalis man now in custody after he rammed vehicle at gas station

By Rolf Boone

A 37-year-old Chehalis man who rammed a vehicle at a gas station Saturday night is now in custody, according to Centralia police.

The man was booked into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Centralia police:

About 8 p.m. Saturday, the man was arguing with a woman at a gas station at 1200 Mellen Street in Centralia.

The woman, thought to be his wife, ran from him to another vehicle and jumped into it after asking that driver for help.

The Chehalis man then rammed his 1991 Chevy Suburban into the 2000 Volkswagen Passat. He later fled the scene, but his vehicle was recovered and impounded. He is facing three counts of second-degree assault.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

