June 12, 2017 11:40 AM

Coroner identifies Hoquiam woman shot to death over weekend

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

A Hoquiam woman who was shot and killed on Saturday has been identified as Lael Hyvonen, according to the Grays Harbor County Coroner.

The coroner told radio station KXRO that the 25-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds to her head and chest. The coroner has classified the death as a homicide, according to the station.

About noon Saturday, Hoquiam police were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Perry Avenue of Hoquiam after a report of a disturbance.

Police found the woman’s body at the residence, according to a Hoquiam police news release. Two children at the home told a family member that their father had shot their mother, according to the release.

A 25-year-old man was detained and interviewed by Hoquiam police.

The incident is under investigation.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

