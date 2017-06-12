45-minute car chase ends on dead-end road in Thurston County

A 31-year-old Tacoma man was taken into custody Monday after a 45-minute chase that ended deep in southeast Thurston County, a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office sergeant said.
The pursuit began about 10:30 a.m. and ended at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Sgt. Dave Odegaard said.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 16300 block of Vail Loop Road after a report that a burglary had been interrupted. The suspect jumped into a black Acura, drove around on a field, then took off down Vail Loop Road, he said.
During the chase, speeds reached 70-80 miles per hour, Odegaard said.
Sheriff’s deputies and Yelm police pursued the man onto Weyerhaeuser property. A paved road eventually became a gravel road, which slowed the pursuit because it kicked up so much dust and affected visibility, Odegaard said.
They also had to be careful about fully loaded logging trucks coming toward them in the opposite direction.
The pursuit finally led them up a mountain where the suspect encountered a dead-end road and was taken into custody without incident, Odegaard said.
The man was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, he said.
