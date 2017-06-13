Free tacos at Taco Bell for Taco Tuesday

There’s nothing like free tacos on Taco Tuesday.
Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today because the Golden State Warriors won Game 3 of the NBA finals.
Before the 2017 NBA Finals began, the fast food chain offered the giveaway if a team “stole” a win on the road.
Customers are limited to one free taco, valued at $1.69, at all participating restaurants. No purchase is necessary.
“Crunch time during the NBA Finals has a whole new meaning when a stolen win on the road means everyone in America can again win a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell,” Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer wrote in a news release. “Regardless of which team ultimately wins the championship, we love that the real winners will be taco fans everywhere.”
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
