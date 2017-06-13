Man presumed drowned in rip current near North Cove

A swimmer who was in distress in the ocean Sunday evening near North Cove is presumed drowned, according to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
Connorey K. Lee, 20, of Lake Stevens, was staying at a vacation cabin for the weekend and went out for a swim with friends in the ocean near Willows Lane, according to Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock.
“They advised the deputy that they struggled to get back to shore but their friend in distress was too far out and was unable to make it back, possibly due to rip currents,” Matlock wrote in a news release issued Tuesday. “The friends told the deputy that they had tried to help him but were unsuccessful.”
Someone called 911 at about 6:53 p.m., and a deputy who was in the area arrived a few minutes later. Washington State Parks officers also responded to the scene.
The deputy spotted the swimmer about 150 yards from the shore.
“The deputy maintained a visual observation of the distressed swimmer for approximately 20 minutes before witnessing the swimmer go out of sight under the water,” Matlock wrote.
A U.S. Coast Guard vessel and helicopter arrived at about 7:40 p.m. The helicopter crew saw the swimmer, and reported that he was unresponsive and under water.
“The rescue vessel attempted to recover the swimmer but was unsuccessful due to the ocean tide and currents as they swept the swimmer further beneath the ocean,” Matlock wrote.
The recovery was discontinued at 9:52 p.m. because of darkness, Matlock said.
