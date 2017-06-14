Deaths for June 14

Aldrich, Shaylene M., 27, Olympia, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Fort Polk, Louisiana. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Beattie, James Frederick Jr., 85, Tumwater, died Sunday May 28, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Bourell, Heather Brianna, 32, Shelton, died Friday, June 9, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Colson, Arden Joe, 79, Lacey, died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Eggeman, David Joseph, 86, Orting, died Friday, June 9, 2017, at Washington Soldiers Home, Orting. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Gardner, Carolyn, 69, Olympia, died Friday, June 9, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Johnson, Mark, 60, Port Townsend, died Monday, June 5, 2017, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kokos, Patrick, 70, Yoncalla, Oregon, died Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Mike’s Beach Resort, Lilliwaup. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lawrence, Clifton Allan, 89, died Friday, May 26, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Lyons, Steven, 68, Olympia, died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Wilson, Joan, 74, Olympia, died Friday, June 9, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
