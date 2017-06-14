License to litter: Timberline students throw the paper in the air like they just don’t care

What student wouldn’t want to celebrate by throwing their homework in the air?
It’s been a tradition at Timberline High School for more than a decade.
Seniors gather on the last full day of school in the commons area where they spent four years eating lunch and hanging out with friends. They’re armed with papers dug out of lockers, recycling bins and backpacks.
Then they count down and throw the paper up while shouting gleefully.
“It’s a cool thing,” Principal Paul Dean said. “They deserve to have something that gets them all together in one moment to celebrate the rite of passage.”
About 400 students participated in Tuesday’s paper toss, which lasted nearly a minute.
Students, teachers and custodians pitch in picking up the trash, loading it into recycle bins and wheeling it out.
“By the time all the seniors leave, it looks like they were never there,” Dean said.
Graduation happens Wednesday, and they’ll be throwing caps rather than papers.
