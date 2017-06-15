What’s Happening for June 15

June 15
Native Plant Walks: The Native Plant Salvage Foundation plant experts will lead a trek along Olympia’s McLane Creek Nature Trail. All ages. Plant walks are on the first and third Thursdays of every month, 6-7 p.m. at the McLane Creek Nature Trail. Sliding-scale donation of $5-$20 is suggested. Go to nativeplantsalvage.org for information or email nativeplantsalvage@gmail.com.
‘A Wind Like No Other: The Columbus Day storm of 1962:’ Free monthly noon hour history talk series features retired Olympian columnist John Dodge. He’ll highlight his book which takes us back to Columbus Day of 1962. 11:30 a.m.at the Schmidt House, just off Custer Way in Tumwater at 330 Schmidt Place. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117.
Author talk: Martime Olympia: Les Eldridge and John W. Hough discuss their book, “Maritime Olympia and South Puget Sound.” 7 p.m., Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Information: 360-357-7462.
Race in Film: Watch and discuss Parts 6 of Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s PBS acclaimed documentary, "The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross” from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation (OUUC) sanctuary, 2315 Division St NW in Olympia. Free refreshments and parking.
June 16
Michael Dempster reception: Lincoln Elementary School assembly in honor of Michael Dempster, who is retiring after 38 years of teaching, 9 a.m. in the school gym at 213 21st Ave SE, Olympia. Anyone who has played in the parent band is invited to bring an instrument and join in one last time. There will also be a reception for adults and alumni after the children are excused.
June 17
Swede Day: Day of festivities in Rochester and at Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St SW. Pancake breakfast 8-10 a.m.$5-$8, parade, Swedish meatball lunch noon-3 p.m., under 6 free, $4-$8. , Information: 360-858-7354.
June 27
Opening Doors Program: Homes First continues with its Opening Doors Program which introduces guests to the Homes First sustainable business model, 12:15-1:15 p.m. and again on June 27 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. To RSVP and get address and directions contact Marge Price at 360-915-8176 or go to www.HomesFirst.org.
July 6 and 20
July 6
Panorama Republicans: No host luncheon at noon in the Gallery of the seventeen51 Restaurant, above Panorama's main offices at Pan Hall. RSVP no later than June 28, to ron.ck722@gmail.com or call x5641 (360-438-5641).
Aug. 12
Ride for the Dogs Poker Run: Help shelter dogs with 125 mile motorcycle ride through Mason County Starts at JR’s Hideaway in Belfair. Sign-up is 8 a.m. to noon with first riders out at 10 a.m.M.. Riders $15 and passengers $5. Sign up the day of the event or register online before Aug. 6 to receive a free event patch, an extra door prize ticket and GPS coordinates. Remaining patches will be sold for $5 at the event. To donate prizes or sponsor the event call 360-481-9962. For more information or to register, visit the Adopt-A-Pet of Shelton Washington Facebook events page or www.adoptapet-wa.org.
