What’s Happening for June 15

‘A Wind Like No Other: The Columbus Day storm of 1962:’ Free monthly noon hour history talk series features retired Olympian columnist John Dodge. He’ll highlight his book which takes us back to Columbus Day of 1962. 11:30 a.m. June 15 at the Schmidt House, just off Custer Way in Tumwater at 330 Schmidt Place. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org or 360-786-8117. The Olympian