Robert W. Dormady
Local

June 15, 2017 7:47 AM

Level 1 sex offender registers as transient in Thurston County

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Robert W. Dormady, 53, has registered as a Level 1 sex offender in Thurston County, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Dormady pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in October 1991 and was sentenced to 15 years confinement. Dormady, at age 28, sexually assaulted a 5-year-old boy.

Dormady stands 6-feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with questions or concerns about Dormady, or any other registered sex offender, can go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff/ and click on “sex offender watch,” or call detectives at 360-786-5527 or 360-754-2894.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403

  Comments  

